Miller Takes Home MVFC Newcomer Of The Week

The true freshman took over under center and scored his first career touchdown in NDSU's win over Illinois State

ST. LOUIS, MO – North Dakota State quarterback Cam Miller was named Missouri Valley Football Conference Newcomer of the Week by the league office Sunday, March 14, for his performance in North Dakota State’s 21-13 win over Illinois State.

Miller, a true freshman from Solon, Iowa, accounted for 118 yards of total offense and led a key fourth-quarter scoring drive. Playing in his third game with the Bison, Miller traded snaps with starter Zeb Noland in the first half and led the Bison offense for a majority of the second half.

Miller rushed for a team-high 57 yards on 11 attempts and went 5 of 7 passing for 61 yards. His six-yard TD run with 3:39 left in the game capped a 13-play, 84-yard drive that ate up 8:13 of the final quarter.

No. 5-ranked North Dakota State (4-1, 3-1 MVFC) is scheduled to host No. 3-ranked North Dakota at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 20. UND improved to 4-0 behind redshirt freshman quarterback Tommy Schuster, who was named Offensive Player of the Week after throwing for a career-high 328 yards and three touchdowns in UND’s 38-21 win at Western Illinois.

Courtesy: NDSU Athletics