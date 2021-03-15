Clean-Up Week returns to Moorhead in May

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Spring Clean-Up is returning in Moorhead.

Last year, the city canceled the annual event because of the pandemic.

Instead of one week, the city says they will break the work into two weeks this year to lower the risks for both workers and citizens.

The first week will be May 3-7 and the second will be May 10-14. Your Clean-Up Week will run opposite of your recycling schedule.

City leaders ask that you don’t put trash on your yard more than two days in advance.

Also, electronics, hazardous waste, demo/construction material, or vehicles are not allowed.

Fargo city leaders are still working out its plans.