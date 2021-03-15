Fargo Bishop says new Vatican statement reaffirms same-sex union decree

Courtesy: Fargo Diocese

FARGO (KVRR) – Diocese of Fargo Bishop John Folda says a recent statement from Pope Francis about same-sex unions reaffirms the Church’s teaching that “marriage is a union of one man and one woman.”

The Vatican issued a formal response Monday to a question about whether Catholic clergy can bless gay unions. The answer, contained in a two-page explanation published in seven languages and approved by Pope Francis, was “negative.”

“Persons with same-sex attractions are loved by God and welcomed in the Church, but blessing a same sex union as if it were analogous to marriage is impossible” Folda said.

LGBTQ Catholics say they weren’t surprised by the Vatican’s pronouncement. One veteran Catholic activist says her organization’s membership includes same-sex couples, says the church’s refusal to bless their unions is tragic.

The Vatican holds that gay people must be treated with dignity and respect, but that gay sex is “intrinsically disordered.”