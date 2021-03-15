Jury selection resumes in Chauvin trial

MINNEAPOLIS – Jury selection is entering its second week in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd.

Seven jurors have been chosen so far to hear evidence in Derek Chauvin’s trial – five men and two women. Four are white, one is multiracial, one is Black and one is Hispanic.

Attorneys need to pick 14 people; 12 who will deliberate and two alternates.

Floyd was declared dead May 25 after Chauvin pressed his knee against his neck for about nine minutes.