Kindred’s Olson Wins High School Play of the Week

Olson won 87 percent for the votes

KINDRED, N.D — This week’s winner of the DJ Colter High School Play of the Week goes to Kindred boys basketball and Paul Olson.

Olson took home a commanding 87 percent of the votes. In the Region One Championship game , the senior guard scored on a put back tip in that helped the Vikings secure a trip to the State Tournament for the first time since 2003.

Congrats to Olson and the Vikings for taking home the win.