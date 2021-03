North Dakota gas prices continue to climb

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KCND) – Gas prices in North Dakota have risen about 5 cents per gallon in the past week.

The website “GasBuddy.com” says prices now average $2.79 per gallon.

Those prices are 41 cents higher than they were a month ago, and 64 cents higher than one year ago.

The cheapest gas station in North Dakota is selling regular unleaded for $2.51, while the most expensive is at $3.19.