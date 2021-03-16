Battle of the Cent-es fundraiser helps NDSU graduate battling cancer

All proceeds will go towards helping an NDSU graduate battling a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – NDSU student ambassadors are back with the 10th annual Battle of the Cents-es fundraiser.

It’s NDSU’s College of Engineering versus the College of Health Professions to collect as many funds as possible for a good cause in the annual event.

This year, 100 percent of the proceeds will go towards helping support NDSU graduate Jordyn Meskan who is battling a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

“During the week any coins that are donated and any venmo donations count as positive points and then any cash donations count as negative points and at the end of the week we total up all of those points and the college with the most points wins the competition,” NDSU Special Events Co-Chair Anna Skarphol said.

The fundraising competition runs March 23rd through the 26th.

To support the Battle of the Cents-es fundraiser via Venmo search @chpambassadors for the College of Health Professions and @engineeringambassadors for the College of Engineering.