Cass County deputies to be outfitted with body cameras

FARGO, N.D. – Cass County deputies are being outfitted with body cameras.

Sheriff Jesse Jahner says the sheriff’s office is working with Arizona-based technology and weapons company Axon for equipment and staff training.

Jahner says the system will be ready to use this week.

The sheriff says the technology will increase transparency and help hold deputies accountable, as well as assist in prosecuting criminal cases in the county that includes the Fargo-West Fargo metropolitan area.