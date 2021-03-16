Speeds up to 120 MPH during chase on Interstate 29

NEAR THOMPSON, N.D. (KVRR) – A chase on Interstate 29 reached speeds of up to 120 miles per hour according to North Dakota Highway Patrol.

It began when a trooper approached the vehicle during a traffic stop around 10:50 Tuesday morning near Thompson. Authorities say the driver went south on the highway, through the median, went north, went through the median again and went south again. The driver then took the Mayville exit where a trooper used a PIT maneuver to stop them.

Madison Freeman was taken into custody and charges are pending against her.