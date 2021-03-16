Styx to headline Red River Valley Fair

Playing the Grandstand on Sunday, July 11th will be Styx.

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Red River Valley Fair has announced Styx is the Grandstand headliner at this year’s Fair.

The rock band will play the fair on Sunday, July 11th.

Styx draws from over four decades of barn burning chart hits, joyous singalongs, and hard driving deep cuts.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 26 at 9 a.m.

The 2021 Red River Valley Fair will be July 9 – 18 at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds in West Fargo, N.D.