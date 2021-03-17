Barnes County man severely injured in accident on family farm

BARNES COUNTY, N.D. – The Barnes Co. Sheriff’s Office says a man was hurt in an accident on the family farm northwest of Valley City on Sunday afternoon.

Twenty-three-year-old Garrett McFadgen was airlifted to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo with serious injuries.

According to McFadgen’s father, his son attempted to unload portable livestock corral panels from a flatbed trailer when the load flipped.

McFadgen was knocked off the trailer and the panels fell on him. He was able to free himself despite his injuries.

McFadgen’s father says his son has a broken back, broken ribs, a neck fracture, and several other injuries and will require extensive surgery.