Car crashes through south Fargo home

FARGO (KVRR) – No serious injuries were reported after a car crashed through a home in south Fargo Wednesday afternoon.

Jessica Moen was inside the home, along with a man and a young child, when the car plowed through the front wall and ended up in their living room.

“We were just talking, and here comes this car” Moen said. “It was going at a pretty good speed, right through my window. My living room is gone.”

Moen says the child was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but did not appear to be injured.

There’s no word on the condition of the driver. Fargo Police will investigate the crash.