Fargo Force’s Nick Strom Cuts His Hair For Charity

The defenseman and the team are raising money for the Cullen Children Foundation

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Nick Strom goes all out on the ice for the Force. But the defenseman is now trying to wrack up more than just points.

“I met a kid named Grantley Johnson at the time and he was battle Leukemia at the time and we had shirts made for him during COVID,” said Strom. “When the season was over, I saw that shirt in my closet and just thought like, ‘What could I do to help out?'”

That’s when the idea came to him: raise money for The Cullen Children’s Foundation and bring awareness to those causes in a big way. On Saturday night, he and Force will auction off sticks, jerseys and other paraphernalia with all of the proceeds going to the charity.

“To take time out of his life and do something special and kind of put himself out there for the good of others and for kids that are fighting for their lives and are sick, I don’t know how you can’t jump on board,” President of the Cullen Children’s Foundation Matt Cullen said.

But it doesn’t stop there. Strom is offering to give even more.

“Me looking to raise some money and awareness for pediatric cancer,” said Strom. “At the same time, donating my hair, so really it’s just good timing we have a game on Saturday night.”

Strom has had some flow most of his life so it’ll be a new look.

“Yea, I mean, it’s going to be a big change,” he said. “I’ve been growing it out for a year and a half. Like I said, I haven’t had short hair since I was in 5th grade…and anything we can do to help out pediatric cancer patients and families is something I want to be a part of,” Strom said.

“I just found out about it a couple days ago,” said Cullen. “He did it completely on his own and the fact that he’s donating the money to Cully’s Kids obviously is special to me and something that’s important to me.”

This will be part of a two game home set for the Force before hosting two more series this season, one against Omaha and another against Waterloo.

Strom’s fundraiser can be found by clicking here.