Kylie Oversen will not seek fourth term as Dem-NPL Chairwoman
Oversen says, "With a heavy but grateful heart, I wanted to let you know that I will not be seeking a fourth term as Chairwoman of the North Dakota Democratic-NPL Party."
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota’s Democratic-NPL Chair announces she will not be running for a fourth term.
Kylie Oversen has held that position for the last six years.
She says, “stepping away is extremely difficult, but I know I will be leaving the party in a good position and in good hands.”
After her term is up, Oversen says she will continue to work with the state’s democratic party.