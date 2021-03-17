Kylie Oversen will not seek fourth term as Dem-NPL Chairwoman

Oversen says, "With a heavy but grateful heart, I wanted to let you know that I will not be seeking a fourth term as Chairwoman of the North Dakota Democratic-NPL Party."

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota’s Democratic-NPL Chair announces she will not be running for a fourth term.

Kylie Oversen has held that position for the last six years.

She says, “stepping away is extremely difficult, but I know I will be leaving the party in a good position and in good hands.”

After her term is up, Oversen says she will continue to work with the state’s democratic party.