North Dakota researchers share three-year project at International Stroke Conference

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Wednesday was the first day of this year’s virtual International Stroke Conference, and North Dakota researchers are presenting some of their findings from a three-year initiative.

The North Dakota Mission: Lifeline Stroke project focuses on improving guideline-based care of stroke patients.

That includes teaching the public the signs and symptoms of a stroke, as well as educating healthcare providers in a rural setting the complexities of treating stroke patients.

One of the project researchers says the public awareness campaign has been a big success, as respondents who reported knowing the signs and symptoms of a stroke increased from 47% in 2018 to 68% in 2020.

“But we also found that there is still work to be done. One thing that was a bit concerning: we did find that the individuals from our rural parts of North Dakota were more likely to say that it’s better and faster to drive themselves to the emergency room in the event of a stroke, as opposed to calling for an ambulance,” explained American Heart Association Quality Programs Manager Janna Pietrzak.

