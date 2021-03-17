Transgender sports bill moves to North Dakota Senate committee

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KCND) – A North Dakota Senate committee is studying a bill that would restrict transgender high school student athletes from participating on high school teams that are exclusively for the opposite sex.

The legislation has already passed in the House.

Supporters say the bill would ensure fair competition for girls’ sports by not allowing a transgender male from competing.

“It is commonly understood that there are physical and physiological traits that differ between the sexes” according to the bill’s lead sponsor, Rep. Ben Koppelman of West Fargo.

And in order to provide equal opportunities and activities, it is necessary to determine how to ensure fair competition.”

Opponents argued some of those presumptions are based on 50 year old science. Dr. Kathy Anderson of Bismarck is the president of the North Dakota chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. She says the bill would penalize children that they have no control over.

“We need to join together to create an environment that nurtures the development of all children, not the fears of some adults” Anderson said.

The committee did not take immediate action.