Carson Wentz Introduced in Indianapolis

Spoke to the media for the first time as a Colt

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — From when quarterback Carson Wentz was traded up until now you saw the former Bison photo-shopped in a Colts uniform. Now, its a reality with the start of the new league year.

A month ago to the day the pro-bowler was shipped to Indianapolis for a third round pick in this year’s draft and a conditional second next year. The former number two overall pick did not play a single snap the rest of the season after the Eagles benched him in favor of Jalen Hurts in week 13.

Now it’s a new beginning for Wentz reuniting with his old offensive coordinator, Frank Reich, the head coach in Indy. The two were together in 2016 when Philly won their super bowl and Wentz’s best season in 2017.

It’s a change the newest colt is embracing.

“I’ll never forget when I was working out up in Fargo, North Dakota before the draft and he and coach Pederson and everyone kind of came out and it was just instinct,” Wentz said. It was an instinct that we just had this connection. You know, we’re both obviously men of faith and we’re able to talk about our values and different things. It was natural. And then finally getting to work with them for two years. You know, I look forward to, that’s something I’m super excited about getting to work with him again cause I’m of the upmost respect for the man he is, you know, the friend that he’s been he’s been to me as well but also the coach that he is as well”

Wentz will wear number two with the Colts.