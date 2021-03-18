Fargo Police chase ends in crash

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Authorities are searching for those who fled a crash in Fargo following a brief pursuit.

Shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday, a state trooper attempted to stop a car for a traffic violation on I-94.

The driver entered the tri-level interchange and went north on I-29 at a high rate of speed launching the pursuit.

As the car’s driver exited onto 13th Avenue South and headed east, the trooper discontinued the chase because of the high speed.

As the driver went through the intersection at Westrac Drive, the car collided with another car.

Drivers in both vehicles then fled, one of them on foot. A passenger in the first car was taken to Sanford Medical Center for treatment of injuries.

The Highway Patrol is handling the investigation