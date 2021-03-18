Investigators seek information about two persons of interest
FARGO (KVRR) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying two people who were caught on surveillance camera near a car wash coin machine.
Photos released by the sheriff’s office appear to show two men and a white four-door pickup.
The pickup is believed to be a 2019-2020 Chevy 2500, with a Z-71 Off-road package with North Dakota plates and may now have paper/dealer plates.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lance Kitzan at 701-241-5834.