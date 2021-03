Man indicted in deadly Spirit Lake shooting

SPIRIT LAKE RESERVATION – A federal grand jury indicts a Fort Totten man in a deadly shooting.

Thirty-four-year-old Cody Belgarde faces first degree murder charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says he shot and killed a juvenile male on the Spirit Lake Reservation on January 14th. The body was discovered after a house fire report.

Federal law enforcement continues to investigate.