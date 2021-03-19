Activist calls for change in ND hate crime prosecutions

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Fargo activist is calling for change from state officials in addressing hate crimes.

A North Dakota century code enacted in 1973 considers hate crimes to be class B misdemeanors.

Demonstrators are asking for the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office to work with law enforcement officials across the state to ensure hate crimes are being prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

“It is a must that we all take part in condemning these acts. From what we can surmise no one has ever been charged with a crime under this hate crime century code,” Wess Philome said.

The Fargo Human Relations Commission voted yesterday to unanimously support an anti-bias ordinance, recommending its approval to the City Commission. The full commission will take it up Monday night.