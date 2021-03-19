Every North Dakota eligible for Covid-19 vaccine by end of March

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – Anyone who wants a COVID-19 vaccine in North Dakota will be eligible to get one by the end of the month.

“I’m here to announce that starting on March 29th any North Dakotan who wishes to be vaccinated may receive a COVID-19 vaccine as long as they’re age eligible,” North Dakota Department of Health’s Immunization Program Manager Molly Howell said.

The new change in vaccination guidelines does not mean the state is done with it’s vaccinations for those in the other priority group, but the change is coming out of necessity.

“This change is being made more because most North Dakotans are essential workers or have an underlying health condition and are hearing a lot of confusion over who is and isn’t an essential worker. We want college and university students who want access to the vaccine to be able to access it before they go home this summer,” said Howell.

If you’re under 18 and are eligible for a vaccination, you may have to wait.

“I do want to mention that the Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine that is able to be administered to people 16 to 17 years of age and so that vaccine is pretty limited and so those individuals may not have access to vaccines right now,” Howell said.

Howell asks the public to be patient as the COVID-19 vaccine is still limited in some areas of the state, but ensures the vaccinations are coming.

“This week and next week we’re expecting 10,530 Pfizer doses, 7,500 Moderna doses and 900 Johnson and Johnson doses,” Howell said.

Beginning next month the state will transition to making getting a vaccine appointment more convenient for people in the community.

“Starting April 1st North Dakota will be moving towards using CDC’s vaccine finder and we will start sun setting our vaccine locator. Our locator has been very useful in helping people find vaccines throughout the pandemic, but this will be more mobile friendly and show people which brands are available at different provider offices,” said Howell.

Department of Health officials say 27 percent of North Dakotans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 16 percent of the population fully vaccinated.