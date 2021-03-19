Update: FBI arrests Moorhead man in connection with riot at U.S. Capitol

MINNEAPOLIS (KVRR) – The FBI arrested a Moorhead man on charges related to the occupation at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Thirty-one-year-old Jordan Stotts turned himself in to authorities Friday in northern Minnesota.

Stotts is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority.

Stotts made his first court appearance Friday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Bemidji.

Stotts has been released from the Beltrami County Jail. Bond was set at $25,000.