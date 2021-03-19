North Dakota to open vaccine availability to everyone

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Health says COVID-19 vaccines will be available to the general public on Monday, March 29.

As of Friday, March 19, nearly 195,000 North Dakotans had received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 115,524 (16%) being fully vaccinated.

“North Dakota continues to be a national leader in vaccine administration, thanks to the incredible efforts of our health care providers, public health staff, Team ND members and citizens who have received the vaccine,” Governor Doug Burgum said.

“Those who haven’t been vaccinated are encouraged to take advantage of this expanded access to protect themselves and those around them, build community immunity, keep our schools and businesses open and help end the pandemic.”