Parking restrictions set for Fargo St. Patrick’s Day Parade

FARGO (KVRR) – Parking will not be allowed on Broadway in downtown Fargo between N.P. Ave. and 4th Ave. N. for the upcoming mini-marathon and St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Police say vehicles parked in the area after 4 a.m. Saturday will be towed at the owner’s expense.

Downtown visitors are encouraged to park in one of the city’s parking ramps or use a ride service.

The parade will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.