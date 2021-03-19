Play Of The Week Nominees: March 19th

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – With North Dakota Basketball out of the way, it was Minnesota’s turn to showcase themselves as tournament play began. Both of this week’s nominees come from Section 8 Class AA.

Our first nominee comes from Thursday night’s matchup between Breckenridge and Frazee. Hornets’ guard Jack Courneya scored on a highly-contested jump shot. He finished the night as the leading scorer helping them to the victory.

In another sectional matchup, Roseau’s Garon Schumacher ended the game on a buzzer beater in a defeat against DGF.

