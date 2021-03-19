The Meadows Golf Course set to open for the season

Course manager encourages golfers to book or call ahead for tee times.

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Golfers, get your clubs ready.

The Meadows Golf Course is opening early for the season.

Golfers got the chance to practice their swings as the driving range opened Friday morning.

To those looking to play a round, you’ll have to wait until Saturday’s 10 Am course to open to get on the links.

“We’re still following the mask inside and the social distancing rules. So kind of the same that people saw at the end of last season, but were going to have some nice weather this weekend so we’re excited to open the doors and let people hit the ball around,” The Meadows Manager Jay Haug said.

Before heading out, book your tee time online or by calling ahead.