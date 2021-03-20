Community celebrates 24th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade

"It's nice to get out again. It's so fun to see people outside having a good time."

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — It’s not over until it’s clover. A celebration of the luckiest holiday continues with the 24th annual Saint Patrick’s day parade in the heart of downtown Fargo.

With the holiday falling on a weekday, people waited until the end of the week to show their support for a major milestone in the community, with the first big event to take pace in the heart of downtown since the pandemic began.

“People have been really excited. Before we even considered doing the event, we first did a public survey to see if the public was even comfortable coming to an outdoor event like this. The response was overwhelming. People really wanted something to do, they’re excited to get back out and go to safe events,” Downtown Community Partnership Community Relations Coordinator, Rachel Prazak said.

Both those who attended the parade and those who were part of it say it’s just what the community needed.

“I didn’t anticipate this large of a turnout, but this is always very well attended so I’m not surprised people have pent up energy and want to come out and see things in their community so I think it’s great,” Heather and Thistle Member, Lisa McEvers said.

“It’s nice to get out again. It’s so fun to see people outside having a good time. Finally. I think we all miss this kind of atmosphere and just really this kind of environment where we can spend time with family and friends and not have to be concerned or worried or just put that a little bit into the back side for a little while and socialize and kind of enjoy the real Downtown Fargo that we used to really enjoy,” said some parade goers.

Even with larger gatherings, some say they felt safe at the parade following COVID guidelines.

“It’s really nice to be able to March in a parade again and see a community event. I’m hoping that everyone is keeping physically distanced and safe and I noticed a lot of masks. So I think people are taking a lot of precautions and finding a happy medium between caution and being able to get together again,” Heather and Thistle Member, Gail Johnson said.

For now parade goers say they will keep the festivities going with a tradition.

“Irish car bombs, said parade goers.

The parade also kicked off with the first in-person running event of the year with the inaugural ShamRock n’ Run marathon.

That was limited to the first 500 participants.