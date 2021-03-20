Luepke Leads The Bison To The Win Over UND

The sophomore ran for three touchdowns, surpassing his career total heading into the game

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – Hunter Luepke ran for three touchdowns and almost 200 yards in NDSU’s 34-13 win over the Fighting Hawks, including a 55 yard score less than a minute into the game. It was his first time on the field since the lone game against Central Arkansas in the fall, where he ran for and caught a touchdown. Today, he was part of an attack that wracked up 250 yards on the ground. He gives credit to others on the field for opening up the holes to run through.

“All the blocking was perfect today,” said Luepke. “Everyone was doing their 1/11 and offensive line was making big holes, receivers were blocking down field, tight ends were doing their jobs, fullbacks, quarterbacks, I mean just an all-around really good game today.”

“It’s been a long process for him,” said head coach Matt Entz. “We thought we’d have him a couple weeks ago, had to go back to the drawing board and just tickled that he had coming out but, you know, you go back to October, he had a pretty special game against Central Arkansas at that time.”