Tonsfeldt’s 24 Points Lift Barnesville To Quarterfinal Win

The Trojans defeated the DGF Rebels, 59-56 on Saturday afternoon

DILWORTH, MINN (KVRR) – Barnesville and DGF Boys Basketball had beaten each other once during the regular season. Whoever came out on top Saturday didn’t just have the series edge, they also advanced to the Section 8 Class AA semifinals. Adam Tonsfeldt made sure it was Barnesville who punched the ticket. The senior guard scored a team-high 24 points, his ninth game with that many or more on the season.