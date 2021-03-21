Luepke Takes Home MVFC Offensive POW In First Game Back From Injury

The sophomore more than doubled his career rushing yards on Saturday

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – In his first game back from injury, Hunter Luepke is the latest Missouri Valley Offensive Player of the Week after exploding for 195 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns in the Herd’s win over U.N.D. which included a 55-yarder at the beginning of the game.

The Fighting Hawks had allowed just over 85 yards on the ground per game heading in but even after NDSU lost Kobe Johnson midway through, the sophomore was part of an attack that ran for 316. The Wisconsin native came into Saturday having had only seven career carries for 70 yards in fifteen games.