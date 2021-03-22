City of Fargo, Airport Authority begin separation process

FARGO (KVRR) – As outlined in a mutual agreement reached last year, the city of Fargo and the Fargo Municipal Airport Authority have begun the process of a separating.

If the transition plan is approved by the Fargo City Commission, airport employees will no longer be city employees as of December 31, 2021.

“Forging a new relationship with the Airport Authority is a win-win as it maintains the integrity of the City’s pay plan and provides a path for more autonomy of the MAA, while ensuring continued involvement by the city,” Mayor Tim Mahoney said.

The separation agreement was reached after the airport authority and some city commissioners, led by Mahoney, were in a dispute over whether airport employees are city workers or city of Fargo employees.

“The MAA looks forward to this transition and believes it will proceed smoothly,” according to Airport Authority Chair Erik Lind.

The Municipal Airport Authority was established by the city of Fargo in 1969. A five-member board is appointed by the mayor to serve five-year terms, which can be renewed.