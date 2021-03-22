LIVE: Chahinkapa Zoo Planning For New Animals

Tigers, Giraffes & Lions Could Soon Come To Wahpeton

Some wild new friends could be coming to the Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton.

The zoo opens for the season April 24th.

Zoo Director Kathy Diekman says an event over the weekend drew over 500 more people than they anticipated.

They’re planning for some big new additions.

The zoo could get tigers as soon as this year.

Plus, there are plans to potentially bring in giraffes and lions in the next few years.

Kiekman adds, “There’s conservation needs everywhere, but we kind of jumped on the African plight several years ago with the rhinos and the cheetahs. And we’d like to continue that African message helping them out with all their conservation needs.”

