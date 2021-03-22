NDSU Football Being Patient With QB Noland

Noland has thrown four interceptions over the last two games

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State football made it three wins in a row over-in state rival, North Dakota, Saturday behind a 456 yard performance by the offense moving them up two spots to number two in the latest Stats FCS poll.

The run game wore the UND defense down with 316 yards on the ground, 190 coming from fullback Hunter Luepke.

Quarterback Zeb Noland overcame throwing two interceptions for the second straight week and connected with receiver, Christian Watson on a 63-yard touchdown for his fourth on the season to open the second half scoring.

In five starts this spring, Noland has more turnovers than touchdowns, however, head coach Matt Entz isn’t ready to pull the plug instead wants him to work through the issues.

“He’s (Noland) 23-years-old. He gets concerned that he wants to be perfect,” Entz said. He needs to understand that he’s not filling anyone’s shoes, he has his own pair of shoes he makes sure he needs to take care of. That goes with the position here at NDSU. It’s part of the job. It’s my job, it’s our staff’s job to make sure he’s comfortable with what were calling offensively and we put him in a situation to be successful.”

As far as Luepke’s carries go moving forward those will be more managed. Entz said the reason for running him 28 times was fresh legs coming off injury.

Another reason for all those carries was running back, Kobe Johnson, going down with a lower leg injury in the second quarter, however, the severity of it is still not known. Running back, Jalen Bussey did not play as a coach’s decision in order to be fresh in case he’s needed for a bigger role down the stretch of the season.