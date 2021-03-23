Food pantry opens up at NDSU

The pantry will help educate students and bring awareness around budgeting and cooking

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A new food pantry has opened up to better assist North Dakota State University students in need.

The ‘Goods for the Heard’ pantry will be located directly on school grounds inside of the Memorial Union bookstore.

The new addition will provide healthy food options to help relieve food insecurities among students,

The pantry will also include everyday essential items such as household cleaning supplies and personal hygiene products.

“We wanted to have something central on campus so that we could create a welcoming safe environment where students feel comfortable and we also see our pantry as a way to educate and bring awareness around budgeting, cooking and things like that so we see it as more of a holistic resource,” Goods for the Herd Coordinator Meghan Yerhot said.

The pantry is open 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM Tuesdays and 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM Thursdays.