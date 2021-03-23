North Dakota lawmakers want another pay raise

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota legislators want a raise for the second straight session.

The proposed pay boost for lawmakers is 1.5% in the first year of the two-year budget cycle and 2% in the second. The increase is equal to the level of raises for state employees and elected statewide public officials.

Lawmakers are paid $518 a month, plus $186 a day during the session.

In addition, they receive a housing allowance during the session of more than $1,800 a month.

They also are on the health plan that covers state employees.