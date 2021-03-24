Fargo Lawmaker’s Popcorn Has Firefighters Rushing To State Capitol Building

BISMARCK, N.D. — A love of popcorn at the North Dakota Capitol draws firefighters to the building, not once but twice.

Rep. Mary Johnson was on her third batch of popcorn Monday afternoon when the popcorn machine triggered the fire alarms for the second time that day.

It also caused lawmakers to evacuate the building.

Johnson, a Republican from Fargo, says she wasn’t aware of a policy that bans popcorn poppers, toasters and other food appliances from the building, with the exception of the Capitol Cafe.

House Majority Leader Chet Pollert says the popcorn helped bring together House Republicans, whose caucus has been “a little strained” due in part to the coronavirus pandemic.