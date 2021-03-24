Fargo seed company fined $225,000 for worker injury

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – A Fargo seed company will pay a $225,000 fine and change its safety and training practices after a worker was severely injured last August.

Red River Commodities signed an agreement with the U.S. Dept. of Labor following an investigation.

The worker suffered multiple lacerations and a partial amputation of a leg when he got caught in a grain bin auger.

Federal inspectors found that the company had not properly trained employees to recognize hazards and take necessary precautions.

Red River Commodities is owned by a company in the Netherlands.