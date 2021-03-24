Labor Union Sponsors Food Giveaway

Locals lined up and received numerous donations of food

FARGO N.D. (KVRR) – Regional unions are giving back to the metro in a way that can benefit multiple families at once.

“The more boxes the more people we get it out to it’s all going out to people that are in need that’s the way I look at it,” Building Trades Union President Jason Ehlert said.

The Labor Union is helping families feed families by giving multiple boxes to each car that drives up.

“The regional Labor Federation contacted us and said another truck would be coming late in March if we wanted to help with that one and we said yep,” Ehlert said.

The North Dakota AFL-CIO and the Red River Valley Building Trades Unions held a free food giveaway at the Fargo-Moorhead Labor Temple those in need were given an opportunity to receive some heartwarming offerings.

“There are a lot of people who are struggling right now through this pandemic, a lot of food insecurity and are willing to wait this long hours in advance to get a 30 pound box of food and a gallon of milk. It’s truly remarkable how many people are in need right now,” Ehlert said.

Volunteers took time out of their day to give back to the communities they work in and to make sure that no family was denied the chance of getting vital nutrition.

One community member says not only is she getting a box for herself but also three other families.

“It’s a big help. What we can’t use we take to them and they decide if they can use it and if they can’t then it goes to another family we know,” Susan Couture said.

Every little bit counts nowadays rather it’s through food or just being compassionate.

“It’s just humbling I guess is the best way to put it,” Couture said.

The organization is holding another food giveaway on Friday March 26th at noon at Sharon Lutheran Church in Grand Forks.