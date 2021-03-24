NDSU Football’s Watson Helping Pass Game Struggles on Offense

Receiver Christian Watson has 176 yards and two touchdowns in the last two games

FARGO, N.D. — It’s been a struggle for North Dakota State football’s passing game to get going this spring. Averaging just under 132 yards per game, it’s second worst in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, however, over the last two weeks it’s really started to open up thanks to receiver Christian Watson.

After starting the first four games with just 38 receiving yards and no touchdowns, it’s been a complete turnaround. The junior has racked up 176 yards and finally found the end zone..Watson came in to the spring as the team’s leading receiver and touchdown getter.

What’s allowed the all-conference player to get going? Growth in the offense.

“Me being able to get more and more opportunities as the season progresses is just a credit to the offense being able to get better each and every week,” Watson said. “Just being able to open up plays for everyone else. The more we can open up the pass game, the more we can be efficient in the pass game. It’s going to open up the run game even more. The more efficient we are there, the more opponents will need to stop that over the pass game. Its being efficient in every aspect of the game, its definitely helped us and will continue to help us throughout the season.”

“Were utilizing him in numerous ways right now. He’s carrying the ball. He’s doing a great job on the perimeter blocking,” head coach Matt Emtz said. “Really excited about how he is started to fit in to our offense and we just need to find more ways to get him the football.”

Watson and the Bison go up against the third worst passing defense in the Valley this weekend against South Dakota.