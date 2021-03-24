Search for vehicle that rammed into garages in Fargo

1/2

2/2

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo Police are looking for people involved in crashing a van into garages.

Officers responded around 4:20 Wednesday afternoon. They say a vehicle was seen driving recklessly through an alley with a female hanging from it on the 1000 block of 9th Avenue South. The driver then went through a bank of garages in the 900 block of 10th Street South and went west on 13th Avenue.

The vehicle is described as a purplish blue van possibly with an American flag on the front and tribal plates on the back. The driver is described as an older, skinny black man. The female is described as Native American.

If you have any information call Red River Dispatch at 701-235-4493 referencing ICR 21-24517. You may also text a tip with keyword FARGOPD to 847411.