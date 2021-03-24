Warroad Girls’ Hockey Heading Back to State for Fifth Consecutive Time

Warriors are two seed and play Rochester Lourdes in First Round

WARROAD, Minn. — Warroad girls hockey has been no stranger to the Class A State Tournament.. The Warriors are making their fifth consecutive appearance this weekend at Xcel Energy Center as the two seed.

It took knocking off Thief River Falls, 6-0,to earn their sixth section title in a row. This season has been about the all around performance. The Warriors have a 19-1 record are outscoring opponents 110-19 and posted six shutouts.

Riding a 14-game win streak into the tournament, the key to taking home their first state title since 2011 is coming in with the right mentality.

“A lot of the girls have been to state before and so it’s really good to have that experience, but the 14 game win streak they want to win each game,” assistant coach Steph Erickson said. “I don’t think they take their opponents lightly. We did lose to Gentry and they’re an amazing team, so that was good match. We added some competition to the end of our season, which was great. Some better competition than the rest of our season. Having those bigger wins has been really nice and pushing the girls forward through the section playoffs.”

All season the Warriors are lead by forward Geno Hendrickson who has been a part of all five state tournaments. The senior is a Miss Hockey Minnesota Finalist. The stat line is as follows: 91 career goals, 30 coming this year. 37 assists to go along with it for a total of 67 points. Hendrickson would be the second Warroad player to win the award. Karly Slyvester won it back in 2011.

Warroad opens the whole tournament up Friday taking on Rochester Lourdes at 11 A.M.With a dub, they’ll move on to play the winner of Luverne and the three seed Proctor.

The semifinals will be played back in St Paul on April 1st with the title game on the 3rd.