Line 3 Pipeline Protest Arrests Include Fergus Falls Woman

ST. LOUIS CO., Minn. — A Fergus Falls woman is among the latest group of Line 3 pipeline protesters to be arrested.

30-year-old Brittney Jo Kakac was taken into custody along with 6 other people from across the country near Floodwood, Minnesota.

St. Louis County Sheriff’s deputies say four protesters locked themselves to heavy machinery used by pipeline workers.

The other two locked themselves to an access gate.

All six were cut free and arrested.

A seventh person was arrested who refused to leave when ordered.

One was also a repeat arrest from last week in a similar incident.

The full list of arrests is below:

Sagorsky, Anastasia, 20-years old Berkeley, CA

Macuga, Julie Christine, 19-years old Burlington, VT

Kakac, Brittney Jo, 30-years old Fergus Falls, MN

Barber, John, 62-years old Boise, ID

Taranta, Leif Jean, 23-years old Burlington, VT

Pajic, Cody Toukalek, 22- years old Pembroke, MA