Line 3 Pipeline Protest Arrests Include Fergus Falls Woman

ST. LOUIS CO., Minn. — A Fergus Falls woman is among the latest group of Line 3 pipeline protesters to be arrested.

30-year-old Brittney Jo Kakac was taken into custody along with 6 other people from across the country near Floodwood, Minnesota.

St. Louis County Sheriff’s deputies say four protesters locked themselves to heavy machinery used by pipeline workers.

The other two locked themselves to an access gate.

All six were cut free and arrested.

A seventh person was arrested who refused to leave when ordered.

One was also a repeat arrest from last week in a similar incident.

The full list of arrests is below:

Sagorsky, Anastasia, 20-years old     Berkeley, CA

Macuga, Julie Christine, 19-years old     Burlington, VT

Kakac, Brittney Jo, 30-years old   Fergus Falls, MN

Barber, John, 62-years old    Boise, ID

Taranta, Leif Jean, 23-years old    Burlington, VT

Pajic, Cody Toukalek, 22- years old   Pembroke, MA

