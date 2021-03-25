Moorhead Boys Basketball Getting Ready to Play in Program’s Second Section Title Game

Head Coach Matt Ellingson played in the last one back in 2012

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead boys’ basketball makes history Friday night playing in their first Class 4A Section 8 final since 2012 and looking to become only the second team in the program’s existence to get to state.

It’s been 18 years since the last time it happened and if there is any team capable of making it there it’s this one because they’re a mission. As the five seed, the Spuds have knocked off the four seed St. Michael Albertville in double overtime then the number one seed, Brainerd, who beat them twice in the regular season.

For that chance at state, it’ll take knocking out the five time section champs, Maple Grove. However, the Spuds are motivated by the challenge.

“We have nothing to lose and everything to gain. People have doubted us,” head coach Matt Ellingson said. “People have picked against us over the last week or so and this group has taken that as motivation. We have everything to gain so were going out there and giving it our best shot.”

“Being a together group. I think we know what we have to do every game,” the team’s leading scorer Brady Walthall said. “We have a couple guys down right now but we know how to take care of their roles and because of that hope to keep it going.”

The last time the Spuds were in this position a familiar face was donning the orange and black as a player. That would be coach Ellingson. Now on the other side, it’s all about having a repeat performance.

“It’s pretty cool. First year as a coach and last time they won when he was playing which is pretty special to us,” Walthall said. “Hopefully we can represent him and get this last one here to make it to state.”

“It’s definitely a fun factor. I have fond memories of those playing days and those teammates,” Ellingson said. “That 2012 run was a fun year but know it’s all about these guys. These guys who are practicing behind us right now. They deserve this opportunity. They’ve worked extremely hard and it’s really fun to see them go through that same experience.”