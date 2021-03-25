Recreational pot bill fails in North Dakota Senate

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KCND) – The North Dakota Senate has soundly rejected a bill that would have legalized recreational marijuana.

Supporters say the bill was designed to head off a potential initiated Constitutional measure, which would be more wide open than what the bill would have allowed.

Republican Sen. Judy Lee of West Fargo told her colleagues she believes adult marijuana use is coming.

Opponents said marijuana is addictive, and is a “gateway drug” to other narcotics.

The bill failed 37 to 10. Earlier, it passed in the House.