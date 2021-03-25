UPDATE: Two arrested in connection to a Sunday shooting in West Fargo

UPDATE: Two people are arrested in connection to a shooting on Sunday, March 21 in West Fargo.

Twenty-year-old Garrett Morin of Moorhead and 20-year-old Deonta Taylor of Fargo were taken into custody on suspicion of attempted murder.

Authorities say the shooting was a result of an altercation that happened earlier in the day. A juvenile who was in the home during the shooting was struck by a bullet and is in stable condition at the hospital.

Police say they’re continuing to look for more persons of interest. If you know anything about the shooting, call West Fargo Police at 701-433-5500.

Fargo Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are helping in the investigation.

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – West Fargo Police are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized.

The shooting was reported around 8:50 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of 11th Ave. E.

Police say the victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information, specifically video, to call the West Fargo Police Department at 701-433-5500.