COVID-19 postpones UND football game

ST. LOUIS (KVRR) – The Missouri Valley Football Conference has postponed Saturday’s North Dakota-Youngstown State football game due to a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing in UND’s Tier 1 personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff.

The game will be rescheduled for Saturday, April 17, and will be played in Youngstown, Ohio.

A start time will be announced at a later date.