Legislature okays 8 a.m. Sunday booze sales in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KCND) – The North Dakota House has passed a bill to allow liquor sales on Sundays to begin at 8 a.m.

Right now, bars, restaurants and liquor stores can’t sell alcohol until 11 a.m.

The measure passed 49 to 41, despite the “do not pass” recommendation from the House Judiciary Committee.

The bill was approved earlier in the Senate. Barring reconsideration, it now goes to Gov. Burgum.