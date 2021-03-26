NCAA Midwest Regional schedule changes

FARGO, N.D.— (UND ATHLETICS) Friday’s first NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey Midwest Regional Tournament semifinal game with second-seed Michigan and three-seed Minnesota Duluth will not be contested due to COVID-19 protocols within the Michigan program. Tonight’s second semifinal with top-seed North Dakota hosting American International College has been moved to a 7:32 p.m. puck drop on ESPN3 live from SCHEELS Arena.

The winner of tonight’s game will face Minnesota Duluth Saturday in the originally-scheduled time slot of 6:32 p.m. That game will air on ESPNU.