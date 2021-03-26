UND Hockey Advances to Face Minnesota-Duluth in Fargo Regional Championship

Beat American International in the opening round 5-1

FARGO, N.D. — In their first NCAA Tournament Regional game since 2017, number one seed North Dakota hockey came out and beat the four seed American International, 5-1, at Scheels Arena.

The Fighting Hawks were firing on all cylinders in the first period with four goals, two coming for forward Jasper Weatherby. Senior Collin Adams also had two goals in the game.

NCHC player of the year Shane Pinto was also on the score sheet with a goal.

The Hawks advance to Saturday’s Regional Final against the three seed, Minnesota Duluth, who advanced by Michigan having to leave the tournament due to COVID-19 protocol.

Puck drop is at 6:30 0n ESPNU.